NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 37: Best picks for New Zealand v Australia today in World Cup 2019

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for New Zealand v Australia World Cup match today at Lord's on Saturday, June 29.

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham is a decent option for this game.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are must have players for this game.

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham are the best all-rounders.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc and Lockei Ferguson are ones to watch out for.

NZ vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Tom Latham, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Glenn Maxwell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson (VC).

NZ vs AUS Dotball Team Player List

Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc (VC), Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing 11

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff.

New Zealand v Australia (Teams)

New Zealand (NZ) Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Australia (AUS) Squad: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

NZ vs AUS: Match Details

This is the 37th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Lord's. The match will start at 6 PM IST today.

