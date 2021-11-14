NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia match in Dubai

New Zealand have proven themselves as one of the strongest all-format teams in the world, if not the best in the last three years - almost winning the 2019 World Cup, winning the World Test Championship in June this year and now are on the verge of their maiden T20 World Cup title.

New Zealand were dealt with a body blow, two days before the final with wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway ruled out of the game because of a broken hand. Tim Seifert most probably will slot in with the gloves and the rest of the order remains the same.

Australia, like their trans-Tasman rivals, are on the verge of their maiden T20 World Cup title and since the pasting against England have lifted themselves up in a staggering manner, winning their last two group games pretty easily, qualifying as the second team from Group 1 and beat Pakistan, the toppers of Group 2 in the semi-final and will be hoping from their experienced lot to deliver one and final time.

Dream11 Prediction – New Zealand vs Australia – Final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, November 14. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis