NZ vs AFG live streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan match 21 of T20 World Cup in India

Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board (Twitter)

New Zealand will face off against Afghanistan in their next match of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group A fixture. Kane Williamson's men defeated the defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their previous fixture and they will be hoping for a similar outcome on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Afghanistan endured a defeat at the hands of England in their opening match of T20 World Cup 2022, and they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against the Kiwis.

While the Black Caps will certainly fancy their chances against Mohammad Nabi's side, the Afghans certainly have earned a reputation as the dark horses and they have all the arsenal to upset a firing New Zealand side.

Here's all you need to know about New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, match 21

When will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, October 26.

Where will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli/Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.