Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for NW vs TAD in Abu Dhabi

The fourth clash of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 on Saturday will see Northern Warriors meet Team Abu Dhabi in their second game of the day.

Both sides have had a contrasting start to their respective campaigns as the Warriors lost their opening game against Delhi Bulls by six wickets, while Team Abu Dhabi thrashed the Bangla Tigers by 40 runs.

Warriors scored 107/4 batting first, but the Bulls chased the target easily with an over to spare with 6 wickets in hand. As for Team Abu Dhabi, they destroyed Bangla Tigers' bowling by batting first and scored a total of 145/4 in 10 overs. Their bowling easily defended the target and registered a 40 runs victory.

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Chris Jordan, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Moeen Ali, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun

Team Abu Dhabi: Philip Salt (wk), Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farooq Momand, Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle

Philip Salt, Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling (VC), Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone (C), Jamie Overton, Imran Tahir, Marchent De Lange, Josh Little, Naveen-ul-Haq

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, October 20. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Northern Warriors: Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Rayad Emrit, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Gareth Delaney, Yo Mahesh Vijayakumar, Ross Whiteley.

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Christopher Henry Gayle, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farazuddin, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmad Daniyal Latif, Marchant de Lange, Christopher Benjamin and Fidel Edwards