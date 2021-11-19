Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for NW vs DB in Abu Dhabi

With the T20 season, it is now time for T10 cricket to take over as the Northern Warriors are all set to take on Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday.

Both sides have managed to sign established international superstars. While Delhi Bulls have Jason Roy as their icon player, they also have the likes of Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Adil Rashid in their squad. However, Roy won't be available after he picked up an injury in the World Cup.

Talking about Northern Warriors, they, on the other hand, have made Chris Jordan their icon player and also have proven players like Moeen Ali, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel and Imran Tahir in their set-up.

Dream11 Prediction – Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls – T10 League, 2021 in Abu Dhabi

NW vs DB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Rilee Rossouw, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell

All-rounder: Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes

NW vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Rovman Powell, Abdul Bungalzai, Kennar Lewis, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan (c), Binura Fernando, Imran Tahir, Rayad Emrit

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Eoin Morgan, Luke Wright, Mohammad Hafeez / Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Gulbadin Naib, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls My Dream11 Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC), Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Rilee Rossouw, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell (C), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, October 19. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Northern Warriors: Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Rayad Emrit, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Gareth Delaney, Yo Mahesh Vijayakumar, Ross Whiteley.

Delhi Bulls: Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.