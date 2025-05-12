Taking to his Instagram handle, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic sent a two-word message for 'run machine' Virat Kohli, lauding his illustrious Test career. Check out what he said.

Ever since Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, fans and his friends from the sports fraternity have been congratulating him for an illustrious career. Now, following the same trend, Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic congratulated the star Indian batter for his remarkable Test career in just two words. The 24-time Grand Slam champion took to his Instagram handle and reshared Virat's Test retirement post and wrote, ''Incredible innings!''.

Not many know that Virat and Djokovic share a great bond and have admitted to exchanging texts with each other.

In an interview with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in January last year, Virat said, "I got in touch with Novak very organically. I was just looking at his Instagram profile once and happened to press his 'Message' button. I thought I would say him 'Hello, maybe.' Then I saw a message from him on my DM already. I never saw it myself. The first time I saw my own messages, I saw that he had messaged me himself. Then I was like, let us check if it is a fake account or not. But then I checked it, and it was legitimate. Then we started talking, exchanging messages every now and then. I would congratulate him on all of his fantastic achievements.''

Virat said that when he got his 50th ODI century during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand last year, Djokovic sent him a nice message and put up a story for him, congratulating him.

Earlier today, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Kohli for his illustrious Test career. Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also penned a special note for her husband on his achievement.

''They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye,'' she wrote in her post.

For those unversed, Virat Kohli has scored 9,230 runs in his 123-match Test career.