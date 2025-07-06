Novak Djokovic scripts history in Wimbledon 2025, becomes third player ever to...

After beating Miomir Kecmanovic in the 3rd round on Saturday, the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has touched the 100-win mark at Wimbledon 2025.

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has cruised to the 4th round in the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 after he sealed victory against Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round on Saturday. With this win, Djokovic scripted history as he became the only third player ever to win 100 games at Wimbledon after 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and 18-time major winner Martina Navratilova. Djokovic defeated Kecmanovic in 6-3, 6-0, and 6-4 sets. He will next face 11th seed Alex de Minaur of Australia in the round of 16.

Djokovic reached this milestone after his 20th Championships appearance and 20 years after his debut.

'A tough challenge': Djokovic on his next opponent Minaur

After clinching his 100th game at Wimbledon, Djokovic said, ''Tennis made me who I am. I try not to take anything for granted, particularly at this age, still going strong... I feel blessed.'' While talking about his next opponent, Djokovic in a press conference said, ''You're not super excited to play Alex de Minaur on grass because he's so quick and he's a complete player, all around. He has gained pace on his serve, as well. He hits his spots very well. Just a very tough challenge expecting me. I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a great test to see where my game is at against a top player like Alex.''

After Day 6 at Wimbledon 2025, the only Indian in the tournament who remains in the main draw of men's doubles is Yuki Bhambri. He, along with his American partner Robert Galloway, beat Nuno Borges and Marcos to advance to the third round.