Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NOT vs LAN in Vitality T20 Blast 2020

Cricket
NOT vs LAN Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire match today, September 11.
Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett
Batsmen: Keaton Jennings, Chris Nash, Joe Clarke
Allrounders: Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Steven Mullaney
Bowlers: Tom Bailey, Jake Ball
Nottinghamshire (Probable XI): Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter
Lancashire (Probable XI): Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Steven Croft
