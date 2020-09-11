Headlines

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NOT vs LAN in Vitality T20 Blast 2020

NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Dream11 Team Player List, WAR Dream11 Team Player List, NOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Head to Head.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 04:02 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire

NOT vs LAN Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire match today, September 11.

 

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

Batsmen: Keaton Jennings, Chris Nash, Joe Clarke

Allrounders: Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Steven Mullaney

Bowlers: Tom Bailey, Jake Ball

 

NOT vs LAN My Dream11 Team 

Ben Duckett Keaton Jennings, Chris Nash, Joe Clarke Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Steven Mullaney Tom Bailey, Jake Ball

 

NOT vs LAN Probable Playing 11

Nottinghamshire (Probable XI): Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter

Lancashire (Probable XI): Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Steven Croft

 

Check Dream11 Prediction / NOT Dream11 Team / Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team / LAN Dream11 Team / Lancashire​  Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

