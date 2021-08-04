ENG vs IND: Know about Nottingham's weather conditions during 1st Test clash between England and India

The World Test Championship (WTC) is all set, to begin with, India taking on England in a 5-match Test series starting from Wednesday. The Indian Test contingent had stayed back in England after the conclusion of the WTC final.

They had been released for a couple of weeks but regrouped at Durham for training. The Men in Blue had a practice match against the County Select XI as well.

The Indian side faced many injuries and saw BCCI request for batting reinforcements. Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have flown to England to join the squad. However, although they shouldn't be available for the first two Tests.

As for England, they were last seen in action in a 3-match ODI and T20I series against Pakistan. For Test, they had faced New Zealand and had a disappointing 1-0 loss in the two-match Test series.

How will the weather behave at Trent Bridge in Nottingham?

With the location being England, it is very likely that it would rain. The 1st Test could also see showers on all five days of the match. The days that would be most affected would be days 2, 3, and 4. The average temperature should be around 20 degrees celsius over five days.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

India: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah