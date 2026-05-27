‘Nothing short of spectacular’: Sachin Tendulkar hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after stunning 97 vs SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator

Sachin Tendulkar praised Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his sensational 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. Calling the knock “nothing short of spectacular,” the batting legend applauded the teenager’s fearless approach.

Sachin Tendulkar didn’t hold back his excitement after watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi light up the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The young batter played a jaw-dropping innings—97 runs off just 29 balls—that left pretty much everyone stunned, not just the fans but even the guys up in the commentary box. Tendulkar jumped on X right after the game, singling out Suryavanshi’s “outstanding” bat swing and the way he clears his front foot, carving out space even when bowlers are targeting his legs.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!" Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does.



That innings was nothing short of spectacular! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2026

Honestly, you don’t often see such technical insight from someone with Tendulkar’s experience, unless it’s about something genuinely special. He pointed out how Suryavanshi’s front foot movement isn’t just flashy footwork—it opens up the ground for him, lets him hit shots that almost don’t seem possible. He’s not just slogging; he’s picking his spots, dismantling plans, and that’s what makes it so much fun to watch.

Getting this kind of praise from Tendulkar—a player who set the standard for batting all over the world—means the world to any young cricketer. It’s not just about putting runs on the board. It’s about the way you do it, and Suryavanshi’s knock had that perfect mix of power, flair, and minimum fuss. He came within touching distance of a century, smashed records, and you could just sense that people were watching something they’d remember for years.

Tendulkar's comments put the focus squarely on Suryavanshi’s skills and attitude—he’s aggressive but calculated, fearless without being reckless. That’s rare, especially for someone so young. The fact that he’s able to soak up pressure on such a big stage, in a high-stakes game, says a lot about him—not just as a batter, but as a competitor who wants to own the moment.

Suryavanshi’s breakout performance is already being called one of the IPL’s best stories this season. Each time he steps onto the field, that sense of anticipation grows. Indian cricket fans are hungry for the next superstar, and right now, there’s a real feeling that Suryavanshi has what it takes to go all the way. Nights like this one, with legends paying tribute, only add fuel to that belief.

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