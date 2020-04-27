'Nothing's changed': Kumar Sangakkara, Kevin Pietersen troll Ravi Bopara on his photo of all-round days

Twitter is a cruel-cruel world, so is cricket. From sledging on-field, things have changed and become online.

Cricketers are making sure to make the most of their coronavirus lockdown period bearable as they use social media to reply to their colleagues and fans.

Recently, English cricketer Ravi Bopara shared a photo from his age-group cricket days. He captioned the image saying, "Look how fat I was".

Look how fat I was pic.twitter.com/gbCE41fyFt — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) April 26, 2020

While the 34-year-old may have expected to be called many names, however, he surely must have not expected Kumar Sangakkara and Kevin Pietersen to join the bandwagon along with the other netizens.

Pietersen and Sangakkara trolled the English cricketer saying that nothing has changed even now.

Exactly. Nothing’s changed — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 26, 2020

As for Ravi Bopara, he represented England in all the three formats of the game. The cricketer played his first Test match for England in December 2007 against Sri Lanka.

He made his ODI debut in 2007 and his last ODI was against Afghanistan in 2015. He played T20I for the first time against New Zealand in 2008 and the last match was in 2014 against India.