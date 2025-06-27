In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former Australian skipper Michael Clarke said that he believes India should also had included Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI, then the outcome of the Headingley Test could have been different.

Shubman Gill-led Team India lost to England in the Headingley Test recently by 5 wickets. Unlike the batting lineup, the team faced criticism for its poor bowling side despite having big names like Jasprit Bumrah. Now, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has come up with the name of an Indian player who should be included in the Playing XI for the upcoming Edgbaston game. No, it is not Yuzvendra Chahal. He suggested that India should play Kuldeep Yadav in the 2nd Test of the 5-match Test series. The second Test match between India and England is set to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting July 2.

MIchael Clarke not happy with just Ravindra Jadeja in Playing XI

In the 1st Test against England in Headingley, Shubman Gill chose Ravindra Jadeja as the only spinner in the Playing XI, who, despite being a bit economical than other bowler,s picked just one wicket in two innings. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Clarke said, ''Bowling-wise, I do not want to be hard on any individual, but I think they’ve got to play Kuldeep Yadav. I think it is an absolute no-brainer. I think he’s a wicket-taker and would have offered a lot more than what he saw the attack do in this Test.''

''Bumrah’s a star, he’s leading that attack. But the other three pacers, yes, at stages, bowled well, but they need to find more ways of taking wickets, more option,s and their execution has probably got to be better. Jadeja didn’t have the impact that I thought he might have. Particularly in the second innings, I thought there was a lot of rough to the left-hander. I thought he bowled a little bit straight,'' Clarke added while reviewing Jadeja's performance in the Headingley Test.

Meanwhile, it is highly anticipated that Kuldeep Yadav might replace Shardul Thakur in the Edgbaston Test as the pitch is expected to help spinners. India lost the Headingley Test to England by 5 wickets despite 5 centuries in the game by 4 batters. Bumrah took a fifer in the first innings but bowled quite an expensive spell.