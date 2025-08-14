Not Yashasvi Jaiswal or Abhishek Sharma! Ravi Shastri names THIS player as 'rising star of Indian cricket'

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has hailed a 25-year-old batting sensation as the ‘Rising Star of Indian Cricket’. Praising his calmness, elegance, and ability to play long innings, Shastri said the youngster’s recent stellar Test series shows he is ready to lead India’s next cricketing era.

Ravi Shastri made a daring assertion by identifying the emerging talent in Indian cricket, which currently boasts some of the most prominent figures in the sport across all formats. With an abundance of skill in both white and red-ball cricket, Shastri highlighted the 25-year-old player just days after the Indian team's remarkable performance in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (ATT), where they successfully equalized the five-match series at 2-2.

During a Question and Answer (Q&A) session with fans on SKY Sports' YouTube Channel, Shastri was prompted to name the 'Rising star of Indian cricket.' The former Indian head coach selected India's Test captain Shubman Gill, forecasting that he will have a long and successful career ahead.

'No question Shubman Gill. He will be around for a long time. You have seen what kind of series he has had here. He is only 25 years of age. With this exposure, he will only get better. He is very regal. When you look at him, he is very easy on the eye, very fluid. He has the ability to play the long innings," said Shastri.

In his first assignment as captain of the Indian Test cricket team, Gill scored 754 runs against England, achieving four centuries with an impressive average of 75.4. The 25-year-old's total is the second-highest by an Indian in a Test series, trailing only Sunil Gavaskar's legendary 774-run series against the West Indies in 1971.

It is important to highlight that Gill made his One Day International debut against New Zealand in 2019 and his Test debut against Australia in 2020, both during Shastri's time as head coach.

Gill did not participate in India's last three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, as he was rested to prioritize Test cricket and the Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson performed well as openers, raising questions about their and Yashasvi Jaiswal's return, despite their impressive performances in the shortest format and the IPL.

In his most recent T20I match against Sri Lanka, Gill served as the vice-captain and is expected to be appointed as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the 2025 Asia Cup if he is selected.

