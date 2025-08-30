Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to give fitness test for the first time after Test retirement at BCCI's Centre of Excellence

After announcing retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, former India Test and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to undergo a fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

Former India Test and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma, who announced his Test retirement earlier this year ahead of the England tour, is among the seven players to undergo pre-season fitness tests at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This will be Rohit's first fitness test after retiring from T20Is and Tests. Apart from Rohit, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Shardul Thakur will also undertake the Yo-Yo Test. However, there are no reports of Virat Kohli taking the fitness test.

 

''All players have to undergo a pre-season fitness test — it's mandatory as per the contract. These tests help the COE understand the areas the players have to work on or where they are lacking. As there was a big break (after the England Test series), the players were given sets of exercises to do at home,'' NDTV reported, quoting a BCCI official.

 

Rohit Sharma, who is now playing only the One Day Internationals, is expected to play in the upcoming ODI series against Australia in October.

 

 

Wil Bronco Test replace Yo-Yo Test?

 

Recently, there were reports of the Bronco Test being introduced by the BCCI, replacing the Yo-Yo Test. The Bronco Test involves several shuttle runs - 20m, 40m, and 60m - covering a total of 1,200 metres. On the other hand, the Yo-Yo Test involves 20m shuttle runs with short and recovery periods, and the fitness assessment ends when the athlete can no longer maintain the required speed.

