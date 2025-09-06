Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'

7 real-life K-drama scandals that shocked fans worldwide: Burning Sun to Yoo Ah-in case

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi to be extradited soon? UK team assesses conditions at Delhi's Tihar Jail

SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna bag top acting honours for Pushpa 2; Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan win for Kalki 2898 AD

Not Virat Kohli! Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi names THIS retired veteran as toughest batter to bowl against

'We can’t afford this' : UK Indian restaurant faces Rs 23,000 loss as families leave without paying bill

After Asia Cup omission, THIS star player to lead India A in key home series against Australia A

S Jaishankar's BIG statement as PM Modi, Trump step towards patch-up: 'PM Modi has always...'

Genelia Deshmukh steals show in brown lehenga with a hand-painted kalamkari dupatta

Will Team India continue to play with Pakistan in multilateral tournaments in future? BCCI secretary spills the beans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'

Kolkata film exhibitors on why The Bengal Files has not released in West Bengal

7 real-life K-drama scandals that shocked fans worldwide: Burning Sun to Yoo Ah-in case

7 real-life K-drama scandals that shocked fans worldwide

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi to be extradited soon? UK team assesses conditions at Delhi's Tihar Jail

Vijay Mallya to be extradited soon? UK team inspects Tihar Jail conditions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Not Virat Kohli! Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi names THIS retired veteran as toughest batter to bowl against

Every bowler from Pakistan holds a fear of Kohli, yet Shaheen Afridi approaches the situation differently. During a podcast titled Bricks to Riches, Shaheen was prompted to identify the most challenging batter he has faced.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

Not Virat Kohli! Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi names THIS retired veteran as toughest batter to bowl against
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shaheen Afridi identified former South African batsman Hashim Amla as the most challenging batter to bowl to. The two players faced each other numerous times, with the Pakistan pacer unable to dismiss the South African veteran in Test matches, where Amla scored 31 runs. In One Day Internationals, Afridi had a respectable record against Amla, managing to get him out twice while conceding only 40 runs.

Now retired, Amla is regarded as one of the game's greats, finishing his career with a total of 18,672 runs across all formats, including 55 centuries and 80 fifties. During a podcast titled Bricks to Riches, Shaheen did not hesitate to name Amla as his toughest batting adversary.

"Hashim Amla," he stated. "I’ve played Test matches and ODIs against him, and he’s a tough competitor. I also faced him in the Vitality Blast—a Twenty20 cricket tournament in England. I found him to be an exceptional batsman, and he excels at what he does," he continued.

While Shaheen's peak was marked by his rivalry with Virat Kohli, when Afridi named Amla as the toughest batter, the host inquired if Amla was superior to Kohli. Afridi acknowledged that Kohli is a different player but maintained that Amla was the hardest to bowl to.

"Virat Kohli is a different player, but Hashim bhai [brother], he’s the toughest. Absolutely the toughest," he commented.

In the meantime, Afridi has rejoined the T20I squad for the Asia Cup and is expected to be a key player as the team aims to overcome a slump and secure a rare multination title. Pakistan is grouped with India, UAE, and Oman in Group A. The team's recent performance has been subpar, having lost a T20I series to Bangladesh and faced a heavy defeat against Afghanistan in the ongoing tri-series, with even the UAE putting them under pressure in a recent encounter.

Also read| After Asia Cup omission, THIS star player to lead India A in key home series against Australia A

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan's all-grey look from King goes viral, fans compare him with Tom Cruise from…
LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan's all-grey look from King goes viral
The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film faces trouble, Mauritius, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia won't release movie due to..
The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film faces trouble
Isha Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja with twins Krishna, Aadiya to offer prayers, watch
Isha Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja with twins Krishna, Aadiya to offer prayers,
China's BIG statement on Trump's 'conspiring against US' claims, says, 'Never directed against...'
China's BIG statement on Trump's 'conspiring against US' claims, says...
Mohammed Rafi quit playback singing at peak of his career not because of Kishore Kumar's popularity but...: 'Allah ko nahi pasand yeh...'
Mohammed Rafi quit playback singing not because of Kishore Kumar but...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE