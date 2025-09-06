Not Virat Kohli! Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi names THIS retired veteran as toughest batter to bowl against

Every bowler from Pakistan holds a fear of Kohli, yet Shaheen Afridi approaches the situation differently. During a podcast titled Bricks to Riches, Shaheen was prompted to identify the most challenging batter he has faced.

Shaheen Afridi identified former South African batsman Hashim Amla as the most challenging batter to bowl to. The two players faced each other numerous times, with the Pakistan pacer unable to dismiss the South African veteran in Test matches, where Amla scored 31 runs. In One Day Internationals, Afridi had a respectable record against Amla, managing to get him out twice while conceding only 40 runs.

Now retired, Amla is regarded as one of the game's greats, finishing his career with a total of 18,672 runs across all formats, including 55 centuries and 80 fifties. During a podcast titled Bricks to Riches, Shaheen did not hesitate to name Amla as his toughest batting adversary.

"Hashim Amla," he stated. "I’ve played Test matches and ODIs against him, and he’s a tough competitor. I also faced him in the Vitality Blast—a Twenty20 cricket tournament in England. I found him to be an exceptional batsman, and he excels at what he does," he continued.

While Shaheen's peak was marked by his rivalry with Virat Kohli, when Afridi named Amla as the toughest batter, the host inquired if Amla was superior to Kohli. Afridi acknowledged that Kohli is a different player but maintained that Amla was the hardest to bowl to.

"Virat Kohli is a different player, but Hashim bhai [brother], he’s the toughest. Absolutely the toughest," he commented.

In the meantime, Afridi has rejoined the T20I squad for the Asia Cup and is expected to be a key player as the team aims to overcome a slump and secure a rare multination title. Pakistan is grouped with India, UAE, and Oman in Group A. The team's recent performance has been subpar, having lost a T20I series to Bangladesh and faced a heavy defeat against Afghanistan in the ongoing tri-series, with even the UAE putting them under pressure in a recent encounter.

