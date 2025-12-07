FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, THIS player wins Impact Player of the Series award after IND vs SA ODI series

In Vizag, KL Rahul-led Team India defeated South Africa by 9 wickets, also winning the 3-match ODI series 2-1. Check out who the team management awarded with the Impact Player of the Series award.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 01:52 PM IST

Team India won the third and final ODI match in the 3-match series against South Africa on Saturday by 9 wickets. Chasing 271, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a blistering, unbeaten maiden century in Vizag, which helped the Men in Blue chase down the total in the 40th over. He was also awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. With this win, India also clinched the 3-match ODI series 2-1 and it was time for the team management to give a special award to a player for his impactful contribution in the three matches.

 

Who won Impact Player of the Series award?

 

If you are thinking that it is Virat Kohli, who won the Impact Player of the Series award for amassing 302 runs in three matches, then you are certainly wrong. The team management awarded the Impact Player of the Series award to Kuldeep Yadav for taking 9 wickets in total in the series.

 

In the first and third ODIs, the Indian spinner took four wickets, and the result of both games came in India's favour.

 

The official social media handles of BCCI also shared a video of the moment when Kuldeep Yadav was being awarded inside the dressing room by assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

 

After the ODI series, Kuldeep Yadav will be seen in action in the upcoming 5-match T20I series, starting December 9 in Cuttack. In the shortest format of the game, Kuldeep has 88 wickets to his name in 49 matches. If he manages to pick 12 more in the series, he would break Arshdeep Singh's record of being the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
