CRICKET

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma! THIS cricketer tops India's 2025 most-searched personality list

India’s most-searched cricketer of 2025 isn’t Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. A new star has unexpectedly dominated online trends, surpassing some of the country’s biggest icons. Here’s the surprising name grabbing nationwide attention and why fans can’t stop searching for him.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 08:46 PM IST

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma! THIS cricketer tops India's 2025 most-searched personality list
In 2025, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were two of the most discussed cricketers in India. They generated significant buzz during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2025, and throughout every ODI series they participated in that year. However, surprisingly, neither made it onto the list of the most-searched personalities for 2025. Instead, it was Vaibhav Suryavanshi who claimed the top spot. This 14-year-old batsman rose to fame during IPL 2025.

Suryavanshi, a left-handed batsman, captured everyone's attention with his outstanding performance throughout the season. He accumulated 252 runs across the seven matches he played, which included a century and a half-century.

He made history by becoming the second-fastest centurion in IPL history, scoring a remarkable 35-ball hundred against the Gujarat Titans. His strike rate for the season was an impressive 206.55.

Following Suryavanshi is Priyansh Arya, who also gained recognition for his exceptional performances with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. The left-handed batsman scored 475 runs in 17 matches, which earned him a spot on the India A squad due to his stellar run.

In third place is Abhishek Sharma, who solidified his position in India's T20I squad in 2025. He surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal to secure a place in the Asia Cup squad and has become a regular in the playing XI. Abhishek has amassed 756 runs in 17 T20Is, with India set to play five more T20Is in 2025.

Shaik Rasheed and Jemimah Rodrigues rank fourth and fifth, respectively. Rodrigues was part of the Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, that clinched the 2025 ODI World Cup trophy.

The right-handed batter played a crucial role by scoring a match-winning century in the semi-final against Australia, remaining unbeaten on 127 off 134 balls as India successfully chased down 339 runs in 48.3 overs. In the final, she contributed 24 runs off 37 balls.

