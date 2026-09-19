Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma! Pat Cummins names toughest Indian batter he has ever bowled to

Pat Cummins has revealed the toughest Indian batter he has bowled to during his international career and the answer is neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma. The Australia captain opened up about the Indian batter who posed the biggest challenge with his technique and batting ability.

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins didn’t hesitate when asked about the toughest Indian player he’s faced—he named Cheteshwar Pujara. The reason? Pujara’s knack for blocking out everything staying at the crease forever, and just wearing bowlers down. “India, I’m going to say Pujara. He’s really hard to get out. It’s just—it’s like death by a thousand paper cuts. Happy to face 100 dot balls if he wanted to. He’s not going to give you a chance,” Cummins said in a video shared by Prime Video Sport.

Cummins also went through a list of his toughest opponents from different countries over the course of his career. For Pakistan, he picked Saeed Ajmal and remembered a moment that clearly left an impression. “Pakistan, Syed Ajmal. It was like last ball of the over, I walked in, Syed Ajmal just goes, and I went, what? Clean bowled. I’ve never seen anything like that,” Cummins recalled.

He also mentioned Alastair Cook from England, AB de Villiers from South Africa, Brendon McCullum from New Zealand, Tillakaratne Dilshan from Sri Lanka, and Chris Gayle from the West Indies. All players who have now retired.

Pujara too stepped away from international cricket last year after scoring 7,195 runs in 103 Tests for India averaging 43.60. He tallied 19 centuries and 35 fifties in the format and played five ODIs as well.

As for what’s next, Cummins and the Australian team have a packed schedule. After wrapping up their ODI series in Zimbabwe they head to South Africa for three one-dayers followed by three Test matches. While Australia’s white-ball squads have played in South Africa before this marks their first Test series there since that infamous 2018 incident. Cummins will link up with the squad for the ODIs before the Test matches kick off on October 9.

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