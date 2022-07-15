Search icon
Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Brad Hogg names THIS player 'most damaging batsman'

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that Suryakumar Yadav is the most damaging batsman for Team India while lavishing praise on him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

Brag Hogg has named Suryakumar Yadav as the 'most damaging batsman'

For the past few months, Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent players for Team India. Since making his debut in the national colours, in March 2021, his stock has only risen. Former Australian 'Chinaman' Brad Hogg has lavished praise on SKY (Suryakumar Yadav), calling him the 'most damaging batsman'. 

After hitting a century against England in the third T20I, the 31-year-old has risen to his career-best number 5 ranking on ICC's top mentions for T20I batsmen. 

Earlier, in 2022, he won the Man of the Series award against the West Indies but injured himself just before the beginning of IPL 2022. Suryakumar made a stellar return with Mumbai Indians (MI), playing consistent knocks for the record IPL champs in a nightmare season where most of their star names struggled. 

SKY saw his IPL 2022 season cut short through another injury, but he returned just in time for India's T20I series against South Africa. He would then go on to grab highlights with his stellar performance against England, becoming only the fifth Indian to score a century in T20I cricket. 

Brad Hogg, speaking at an event in Mumbai, highlighted how it's impossible for bowlers to predict SKY's technique, given he is an unorthodox player, who has the ability to hit the ball all over the park. 

"Suryakumar is going to be batting in the top-order. He is probably the most damaging batsman. He is hard batsman to bowl to, because he scores in different areas. If he and (Rishabh) Pant are out in the middle, both are different players, but they are unorthodox, so it is very hard to set them up with a good game-plan," Hogg told the reporters. 

Surely the Mumbai-born batsman will be key for Team India in the ICC T20I World Cup in Australia, scheduled to be held later this year. 

