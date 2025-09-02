Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Not Virat Kohli or Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir names 25-year-old batter as India's 'Most Stylish' player

In a recent rapid-fire interview, head coach Gautam Gambhir picked his 'Most Stylish' India player and it is not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, or Rishabh Pant. Check out the video.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 08:53 PM IST

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, in a recent rapid-fire interview with anchor and TV host Shefali Bagga, answered several quick questions. In this rapid-fire interview, he was also asked to name the 'Most Stylish' Indian player, to which Gambhir replied with a player who is just 25 years old and was recently shouldered with huge responsibility. Yes, you guessed it right! It's Shubman Gill. Interestingly, he chose Shubman over many popular Indian cricketers, who have massive following and fans ardently follows their style statement.

 

Gambhir's rapid-fire answers

 

Desi Boy - Virat Kohli

Clutch - Sachin Tendulkar

Speed - Jasprit Bumrah

Golden Arm - Nitish Rana

Most Stylish - Shubman Gill

Mr Consistent - Rahul Dravid

Run Machine - VVS Laxman

Most Funny - Rishabh Pant

Death Over Specialist - Wanted to mention Bumrah, but since I have already taken his name, so Zaheer Khan

 

See the clip:

 

Meanwhile, Team India will next be seen playing the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, starting September 9. After nearly a one-month break from action post the 5-match Test series against England, the Men in Blue will aim to triumph again in the upcoming 8-team T20I tournament.

Ever since Gambhir took charge as head coach, India's performance in ODIs and T20Is has been flawless. It is the red-ball format which has mostly troubled Gambhir, as India has been able to win just five Tests out of 15 matches recently. 

Coming back to the Asia Cup 2025, Team India will begin its campaign on September 10 when they faces the hosts UAE. The second group stage match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. The final league match is against Oman, scheduled to be played on September 19. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
