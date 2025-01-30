The squad for this crucial tournament has already been announced, with two prominent players for the Men in Blue: Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

India will compete for their second ICC title in less than a year, beginning with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The squad for this crucial tournament has already been announced, with two prominent players for the Men in Blue: Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Kohli has been a frequent top performer for India in ICC competitions, and Bumrah has recently demonstrated excellent form. Interestingly, the renowned South African batsman did not identify any of these two players as the Indian team's X-factor.

In a video on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers identified renowned left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a potential X-factor for India. De Villiers believes Yadav's skills will be crucial on the spin-friendly surfaces in Dubai, where India will play all of their matches.

“Kuldeep Yadav is also in the Indian team, who I think can prove to be an X-factor for India. India is going to play its matches in Dubai. Spinners can get an advantage on the pitch there. Kuldeep can perform well for India,” de Villiers said.

Kuldeep Yadav was unable to compete in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy because he needed to visit the National Cricket Academy to address a persistent problem with his left groin. The talented spinner is now expected to play in the upcoming ODI series against England.

Before returning to international cricket, Yadav will play for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy's group stage final in 2025.

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper) , KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

