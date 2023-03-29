Search icon
Not Virat, Dhoni or De Villiers, Anil Kumble names this superstar as undisputed G.O.A.T. of IPL - Watch

Over the past 15 years, the IPL has attracted some of the biggest names in cricket, both from India and abroad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to commence in just a few days. This year, the tournament will return to its original home-and-away format after a four-year hiatus. Over the course of two months, 10 teams will compete across 12 venues for the coveted top prize. 

Over the past 15 years, the IPL has attracted some of the biggest names in cricket, both from India and abroad. From MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to Andre Russell and David Warner, these players have left an indelible mark on the league, making it the world's richest franchise cricket tournament. 

However, when asked about the greatest player of all time in the IPL, former Indian Test skipper and legendary spinner Anil Kumble surprised many by overlooking some of the league's most successful captains and highest run scorers. Instead, he chose a former Punjab Kings batter as the undisputed G.O.A.T. 

The superstar whom Kumble endorsed is none other than the legendary West Indies batter, Chris Gayle. During his four-year stint with the Mohali-based side in the IPL, the former Caribbean captain was coached by Kumble. It is no surprise that Kumble holds Gayle in high regard, given his exceptional performance on the field.

When discussing Gayle, who has played for both Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers and dominated many IPL seasons as an RCB batter, Kumble stated on Jio Cinema, "There are numerous players to choose from, making it difficult to select just one. However, I can confidently say that Chris Gayle stands out as someone who is larger than life. The way he presented himself as a player was truly remarkable. He brought a unique energy to RCB and revolutionized the powerplay with his incredible batting skills." 

WATCH:

Gayle began his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009. However, in 2011, he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement player and remained with them until the 2017 edition. Following this, he transferred to Punjab and played for them until 2021. Throughout his career, the left-handed batter amassed a total of 4965 runs, placing him eighth on the list of highest-scoring batters in IPL history.

