CRICKET

'Not too far...': KL Rahul drops major hint about IPL future, sparks talk of blockbuster 2026 trade

KL Rahul has set social media on fire with a cryptic remark hinting at a possible franchise switch ahead of IPL 2026. The Delhi Capitals star’s cheeky response in a recent interaction has fueled massive speculation about one of the biggest trades of the upcoming season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 03:51 PM IST

'Not too far...': KL Rahul drops major hint about IPL future, sparks talk of blockbuster 2026 trade
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, KL Rahul's future with the Delhi Capitals became a topic of playful discussion on a podcast, reigniting speculation about his potential trade. The Delhi Capitals batsman, who was signed for 14 crore before the 2025 IPL, faced inquiries regarding his tendency to change teams throughout his IPL journey.

In response to the hosts' comparisons to former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch, known for playing with nine different IPL franchises, Rahul chuckled and remarked, "I am also not too far."

Despite a stellar debut season with Delhi, this comment has sparked fresh rumors suggesting that Rahul might be open to yet another transfer before the upcoming season.

Rahul has silenced critics questioning his strike rate in previous years by scoring 539 runs in 13 matches, which included a century and three fifties, establishing himself as one of Delhi's standout players in the 2025 Indian Premier League. While the 32-year-old's performance was pivotal in securing a top-four finish for the Capitals, his comments have left fans speculating about the possibility of another significant deal on the horizon.

Reports indicate that the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are among the teams contemplating a potential trade for the Indian opener. Following a disappointing 2025 season under captain Ajinkya Rahane, KKR is reportedly in search of an experienced player. The intrigue surrounding these rumors is heightened by Rahul's previous connections with KKR's assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, who has collaborated closely with him in the past.

Nonetheless, executing a trade could prove challenging. The Delhi Capitals are unlikely to part with their captain easily, and sources suggest that KKR lacks a player of equivalent value to facilitate a trade.

Yet, Rahul's comments and his status as one of the IPL's most dependable players—having amassed 500 runs in seven of the last eight seasons—ensure that speculation about his future remains alive.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
