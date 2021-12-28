IND vs SA: Not the start expected as India lose FIVE early wickets on Day 3

After putting on a dominating performance on Day 1, Day 3 is currently seeing a totally opposite side for Team India as they lost FIVE quick wickets against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Lungi Ngidi picked up his fifer and the Men in Blue look in serious trouble as the visitors have lost eight wickets for 308 runs.

The day started slow for the Indian batters but Kagiso Rabada came in and made sure centurion KL Rahul departed for 123. Later Lungi Ngidi got Rahul's partner Ajinkya Rahane out for 48. South Africa got both the overnight batters out at the start of Day 3.

Rabada, who was struggling for rhythm, came into the attack again and dismissed R Ashwin for just four runs. The batter was looking to play a leg-side ball through mid-wicket, but unfortunately, he got a leading edge that travelled to cover.

If this was not enough, Ngidi was not satisfied as he got explosive Rishabh Pant out for just 8 runs. Soon after all-rounder, Shardul Thakur followed and he was sent by Rabada after scoring four runs. Surely not a moring India had expected.

Day 2 saw overnight showers and intermittent rain during the first two sessions and the umpires had finally called off the day's play. Day 1 also saw Mayank Agarwal play well and score 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to convert his good start and got out on 35 off 94 balls. Former vice-captain of the Test team Ajinkya Rahane stayed unbeaten on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of 8 boundaries.

As far as South Africa is concerned, Ngidi had the best figures as picked up all three Indian wickets including that of Cheteshwar Pujara who was dismissed for a duck.