'Not the only solution to rejuvenate Test cricket': Rahul Dravid on pink ball and need for improved facilities for fans

India and Bangladesh are all set to play their first day-night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

There is a lot of anticipation among fans about the longest format’s newest avatar and administrators and former cricketers are keenly watching how Day/Night Test cricket rejuvenates the sport’s oldest format.

However, Nation Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid feels that cricket with pink balls is the right way to go for Indian cricket but it will not be enough to bring the crowd back into the stadiums to watch Test cricket.

“It is not the only solution to rejuvenate Test cricket, but it is one of the things we need to do. If only we are able to control dew, the pink ball Test can become an annual feature in India,” Dravid told the Economic Times.

The former Indian captain said that there is a need for improved facilities for fans in order to get them to the stadiums.

“You make it tough for the bowlers when the ball gets wet and takes the swing-away... it (pink ball) is a novelty that will attract people to the stadium and must be tried. Basic things like toilets, seating, car parking need to be looked into, these are things that will draw,” said Dravid, according to Economic Times.

The country's second-highest run-getter in Test cricket also said that with the increase in technology spectators have started watching matches at home or on mobile phones and do not feel the need to come to stadiums.

“When we say there were 1,00,000 people at the Eden Gardens in 2001, we are missing the point. At that time, there was no HD television that could guarantee you a better experience at home, there was no cricket on mobile, and if you wanted to catch the action, you had to make it to the ground,” he said, reported Economic Times.

Unlike Australia and England, India does not have a Test cricket calendar and according to Dravid, this should be looked into by the BCCI.

“Things are different now and it is important we accept the ground reality. Yes, you can argue that the Ashes are always full and that Test cricket is in good health in England and Australia, but that’s because they have a Test cricket calendar and we don’t.

“People can plan for a Boxing Day Test in December and a Lord’s Test in July a year ahead. We need this to happen in Indian cricket. Also, we need better facilities at stadiums, for fan engagement is extremely necessary to bring crowds back to the game.”