'Not the best...': Rishabh Pant opens up on captaincy debut against South Africa in Guwahati Test

Rishabh Pant has spoken candidly about stepping in as India’s captain for the 2nd Test against South Africa, admitting it’s “not the best scenario” for the team. His honest reflection highlights the suddenness of the situation as India look to regroup and respond strongly in the crucial match.

On Friday, Rishabh Pant acknowledged that captaining India in a one-off Test is not the "ideal situation"; however, he emphasized that he is not overanalyzing the challenge as the team prepares for a crucial second Test against a well-established South African team in Guwahati. Pant stepped in as captain after the regular skipper, Shubman Gill, was withdrawn from the squad due to a neck spasm just before the match set to begin on Saturday.

"One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain but I am thankful to the BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn't help," Pant said at the pre-match press conference. "I don't want to overthink. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win."

"We all know how we play cricket and how we want to conduct ourselves. The last Test was tough, and coming out of it, we just want to do whatever is required to win this match and focus on what's ahead," he said.

With India behind 0-1 following South Africa's victory at Eden Gardens, Pant emphasized the importance of the team remaining humble.

"At this level, you are always going to be under pressure. You might be 0-1 down, but we don't want to dwell on the result. Whether we are one up or one down, we still have to give 200 percent," he said. "Taking undue pressure isn't helpful. Eventually, the team that plays better cricket will win."

In discussing his leadership style, Pant mentioned that he values a mix of traditional strategies and gut feelings.

"I want to keep it a mixture of both. Being conventional helps, but thinking outside the box also works. It's all about balance. And yes, I definitely back my instincts," he said.

He also verified that a replacement for Gill has been officially decided.

"We have decided on who will play in place of Shubman. The person who will play knows he is playing," he said.

In comparing the surfaces, he noted that the pitch for the upcoming second Test is expected to provide improved batting conditions compared to Eden Gardens.

"Because it's my first Test match here. So, everyone has a special feeling about coming here. And regarding the pitch, I think this wicket will play better. Definitely, it's a better wicket to bat on. Obviously, it will eventually turn after a few days. But it is going to be a good contest," he said.

With the series on the line and a new responsibility on his shoulders, Pant remained composed. "We have to keep things simple. The team that plays better cricket will win," he concluded.

Also read| Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India