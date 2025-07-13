Not Shubman Gill, KL Rahul sides with THIS star in ugly feud between India-England players at Lord's

It was the last over of Day 3 when Indian skipper Shubman Gill and England's opener Zak Crawley had an ugly verbal spat over slow gameplay. Check out which side KL Rahul supports in this heated argument.

Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley had an ugly fight in the last over of Day 3 at Lord's

The Test match between India and England at Lord's is getting exciting with each day. However, it caught much attention on Saturday when there was an ugly spat between Indian skipper Shubman Gill and England opener Zak Crawley. On Day 3, after the Indian innings also came to an end at 387, the exact same runs which the home side posted in their first innings, English openers came out to bat for nearly 8-10 minutes, the time left before Stumps.

What really happened?

When Jasprit Bumrah was handed the ball in, possibly the last over of Day 3, Crawley moved out of the way late on the third ball, citing a movement behind the bowler. Shubman expressed his discontent and yelled at Crawley from the slips.

On the 5th ball of the over, Crawley suffered a blow on the glove, following which a physio also arrived at the middle. This was when Gill and Crawley engaged in a verbal spat with each other while pointing fingers.

KL Rahul came out in support of THIS player

KL Rahul was also present in the scene and even came close to Gill and tried to stop the situation from getting more ugly. At the end of the day's play, Rahul in a presser said, ''What happened at the end is, I mean, it's just part of the game now. I mean, this is every, I understand from an opening batter's point of view. I have, I can, I know exactly what is going on, and everyone knows exactly what is going on. But an opening batter will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes.

''It's a bit of theatrics at the end. We were all pumped up either way because we know how difficult it is for a batter to come into bat for two overs when you've been in the field all day. We were hoping we could get a wicket there,'' he added.

Meanwhile, England played one over before Stumps and posted two runs on board.