Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend

BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro to acquire another company for Rs 3271 crore, its business is...

Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row

Rohit Sharma set for surprise return, likely to play for India A in Kanpur ahead of Australia series

Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best Online Cricket ID

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international cricket

Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar

Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

Earlier this week, the BCCI announced the team, sparking considerable debate due to several significant omissions. He believed that the team would have appeared much stronger if included this star player.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harbhajan Singh, the experienced Indian spinner, isn't happy that Mohammed Siraj wasn't picked for the Asia Cup 2025. He thinks it's a mistake, especially after Siraj's great showing in England. Siraj was the best bowler in the Test series against England, taking 23 wickets. He was key to India's wins in two Tests. But the selectors chose Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana as the main fast bowlers for the tournament. Prasidh Krishna is on standby.

Siraj's last T20I was during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Since India won, he hasn't been part of the T20 team. Now that Gautam Gambhir is head coach, Siraj isn't in the T20 plans anymore.

Harbhajan pointed out that Siraj is playing very well, and the selectors missed a trick by not picking him for the tournament.

“I feel that Siraj’s name should have been included as well. Siraj bowled very well in the recent series. Yes, he did a lot of bowling in England, but he also got adequate rest. So he could have been included. If he had been taken, the team would have looked even stronger. The bowling unit would have seemed stronger. I feel that the “X-factor” that Siraj brings might be somewhat missed," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The ex-spinner also shared his thoughts on Shreyas Iyer’s omission, noting that the 30-year-old had done everything within his power to advocate for his return to T20I cricket, and he acknowledged that the choice to exclude him was unexpected.

“I had hoped he (Shreyas Iyer) would get a place in the team. He scored a lot of runs, played in the IPL final, and was in very good form. I thought his name could have been there. As for whose spot he would take, you have to see whose place it would have been. When someone has to be included or left out, a spot is made. But I did not see Shreyas Iyer’s name there, which surprised me a little," he added.

The pitches in the UAE may change and provide grip, which means fast bowlers may not have a significant impact in the continental tournament. However, the team features a strong pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya as an additional fast bowling option, making it wise to give Siraj the essential rest he needs.

The team, led by Suryaumar Yadav, is set to face the host UAE in their opening match of the tournament on September 10.

India’s squad for the Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel.

Also read| 'Let me tell you, he will...': Shreyas Iyer’s father voices frustration after Asia Cup 2025 snub, shares son’s reaction

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applicants
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applica
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE