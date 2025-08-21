Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

Earlier this week, the BCCI announced the team, sparking considerable debate due to several significant omissions. He believed that the team would have appeared much stronger if included this star player.

Harbhajan Singh, the experienced Indian spinner, isn't happy that Mohammed Siraj wasn't picked for the Asia Cup 2025. He thinks it's a mistake, especially after Siraj's great showing in England. Siraj was the best bowler in the Test series against England, taking 23 wickets. He was key to India's wins in two Tests. But the selectors chose Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana as the main fast bowlers for the tournament. Prasidh Krishna is on standby.

Siraj's last T20I was during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Since India won, he hasn't been part of the T20 team. Now that Gautam Gambhir is head coach, Siraj isn't in the T20 plans anymore.

Harbhajan pointed out that Siraj is playing very well, and the selectors missed a trick by not picking him for the tournament.

“I feel that Siraj’s name should have been included as well. Siraj bowled very well in the recent series. Yes, he did a lot of bowling in England, but he also got adequate rest. So he could have been included. If he had been taken, the team would have looked even stronger. The bowling unit would have seemed stronger. I feel that the “X-factor” that Siraj brings might be somewhat missed," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The ex-spinner also shared his thoughts on Shreyas Iyer’s omission, noting that the 30-year-old had done everything within his power to advocate for his return to T20I cricket, and he acknowledged that the choice to exclude him was unexpected.

“I had hoped he (Shreyas Iyer) would get a place in the team. He scored a lot of runs, played in the IPL final, and was in very good form. I thought his name could have been there. As for whose spot he would take, you have to see whose place it would have been. When someone has to be included or left out, a spot is made. But I did not see Shreyas Iyer’s name there, which surprised me a little," he added.

The pitches in the UAE may change and provide grip, which means fast bowlers may not have a significant impact in the continental tournament. However, the team features a strong pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya as an additional fast bowling option, making it wise to give Siraj the essential rest he needs.

The team, led by Suryaumar Yadav, is set to face the host UAE in their opening match of the tournament on September 10.

India’s squad for the Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel.

