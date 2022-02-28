IPL 2022: Not Shikhar Dhawan, but THIS player to lead Punjab Kings

After KL Rahul had decided to part way with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS), all wanted to know who could take his position. Post the IPL 2022 mega auction and the side picking batter Shikhar Dhawan in their side, many believed him to be the new captain. However, the Punjab franchise has announced that Mayank Agarwal will assume the role of skipper for the 15th edition of the IPL 2022.

The opener has been an integral part of Punjab Kings since 2018 and had served as the squad's vice-captain. Talking about his appointment as the captain, Mayank Agarwal spoke about the new team formed after the mega auction.

"I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season. We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it," Mayank said in a video posted by Punjab Kings.

"We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team, we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it," he added.

Punjab Kings squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.