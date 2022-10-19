Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Not selecting Russell and Narine is beyond..', Netizens slam West Indies after another batting collapse

From 90/2 to 103/6, the West Indies team suffered another batting collapse in their must-win match against Zimbabwe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

'Not selecting Russell and Narine is beyond..', Netizens slam West Indies after another batting collapse
West Indies vs Zimbabwe

West Indies lost their previous game against Scotland as they were bundled out for 118 runs while chasing 161 runs and yet against West Indies team witnessed a quick batting collapse after getting a good start in their must-win group match against Zimbabwe.

READ: 'Pakistan can collapse..' Ramiz Raja's old video goes viral amid PCB's threat over World Cup 2023

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the West Indies team was off to a good start as the team added 77 runs in the first 10 overs with the loss of 2 wickets but things went haywire after this.

West Indies team was batting on 90 after 12.2 overs when skipper Nicholas Pooran lost his wicket and within the next 10 deliveries, they lost another three wickets leading to another batting collapse.

There have been a lot of questions already raised on the subject of West Indies squad selection as they didn't pick the experienced Andre Russell and Sunil Narine and also left Simron Hetmyer out of the squad after he missed his flight to the World Cup.

Netizens were unimpressed with their batting collapse and here's how they reacted.

 Coming to the match, West Indies managed to regroup after this batting collapse and the duo of Rovman Powell and Akeal Hossain shared a partnership of 49 runs for the 7th wicket as West Indies were able to set a target of 154 runs against Zimbabwe.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.