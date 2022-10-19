'Not selecting Russell and Narine is beyond..', Netizens slam West Indies after another batting collapse

West Indies vs Zimbabwe

West Indies lost their previous game against Scotland as they were bundled out for 118 runs while chasing 161 runs and yet against West Indies team witnessed a quick batting collapse after getting a good start in their must-win group match against Zimbabwe.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the West Indies team was off to a good start as the team added 77 runs in the first 10 overs with the loss of 2 wickets but things went haywire after this.

West Indies team was batting on 90 after 12.2 overs when skipper Nicholas Pooran lost his wicket and within the next 10 deliveries, they lost another three wickets leading to another batting collapse.

There have been a lot of questions already raised on the subject of West Indies squad selection as they didn't pick the experienced Andre Russell and Sunil Narine and also left Simron Hetmyer out of the squad after he missed his flight to the World Cup.

Netizens were unimpressed with their batting collapse and here's how they reacted.

West Indies are a finished team. They have won only one T20I outside their home since 2020, that too against Bangladesh in Sharjah by 3 runs. They have not won a single bilateral T20I away from home since March 2020. #ICCT20WorldCup #WIvsZIM#ZIMvsWI — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) October 19, 2022

Nicholas Pooran Are You Captain Of A National Team?#T20WorldCup2022 #WIvsZIM October 19, 2022

Coming to the match, West Indies managed to regroup after this batting collapse and the duo of Rovman Powell and Akeal Hossain shared a partnership of 49 runs for the 7th wicket as West Indies were able to set a target of 154 runs against Zimbabwe.