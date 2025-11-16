Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Chennai Super Kings have confirmed their captain for IPL 2026, ending speculation surrounding Sanju Samson’s potential move. In a major update, the franchise opted for continuity over change, sticking with their trusted leader amid rumors of a shake-up for the new season.

Since Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings, speculation has arisen regarding whether the former Rajasthan Royals captain would take the helm for the five-time champions. However, CSK has officially announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad will retain his role as captain. Gaikwad has led the team for two seasons, but he was sidelined mid-season in 2025, leading to MS Dhoni stepping in as interim captain.

In a landmark trade in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, a key player for Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the years, has been acquired by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In exchange, the inaugural champions received the services of Men in Yellow icon Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Samson will don the CSK jersey in the upcoming edition of the tournament at his current price of Rs 18 crore, while Jadeja's fee has been adjusted from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore. Additionally, Curran has transitioned from CSK to RR at his existing price of Rs 2.4 crore, according to a league statement.

Ruturaj first assumed the captaincy before IPL 2024. Fans were informed of the captaincy change when Ruturaj appeared for the captain's photoshoot instead of MS Dhoni. CSK achieved 7 victories out of 14 matches, finishing fifth in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eliminated CSK in their final league match, allowing them to advance to the second round, while CSK was knocked out of the league stage. Ruturaj captained CSK in only 5 matches before an injury ruled him out, with MS Dhoni leading the team during his absence. With just 4 wins, CSK ended up at the bottom of the points table.

On another note, RR is set to appoint a new captain for IPL 2026. Ravindra Jadeja, who joined RR through the trade, is expected to take over the captaincy. He previously captained CSK in 8 matches before being dismissed. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are also strong candidates to succeed Samson as the RR captain.

