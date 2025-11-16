FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Team India's most embarrassing failed run-chases in Test cricket

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidden factor reducing lifespan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Chennai Super Kings have confirmed their captain for IPL 2026, ending speculation surrounding Sanju Samson’s potential move. In a major update, the franchise opted for continuity over change, sticking with their trusted leader amid rumors of a shake-up for the new season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 04:56 PM IST

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Since Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings, speculation has arisen regarding whether the former Rajasthan Royals captain would take the helm for the five-time champions. However, CSK has officially announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad will retain his role as captain. Gaikwad has led the team for two seasons, but he was sidelined mid-season in 2025, leading to MS Dhoni stepping in as interim captain.

In a landmark trade in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, a key player for Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the years, has been acquired by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In exchange, the inaugural champions received the services of Men in Yellow icon Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Samson will don the CSK jersey in the upcoming edition of the tournament at his current price of Rs 18 crore, while Jadeja's fee has been adjusted from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore. Additionally, Curran has transitioned from CSK to RR at his existing price of Rs 2.4 crore, according to a league statement.

Ruturaj first assumed the captaincy before IPL 2024. Fans were informed of the captaincy change when Ruturaj appeared for the captain's photoshoot instead of MS Dhoni. CSK achieved 7 victories out of 14 matches, finishing fifth in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eliminated CSK in their final league match, allowing them to advance to the second round, while CSK was knocked out of the league stage. Ruturaj captained CSK in only 5 matches before an injury ruled him out, with MS Dhoni leading the team during his absence. With just 4 wins, CSK ended up at the bottom of the points table.

On another note, RR is set to appoint a new captain for IPL 2026. Ravindra Jadeja, who joined RR through the trade, is expected to take over the captaincy. He previously captained CSK in 8 matches before being dismissed. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are also strong candidates to succeed Samson as the RR captain.

Also read| Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
5 dead after SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling
Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE