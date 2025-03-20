Samson was hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer during the T20I series against England. He will not be keeping wickets for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals have made an exciting move by naming the talented young star Riyan Parag as their captain for the first three matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which kicks off on March 22. In their opening game on March 23, RR will take on last season's finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad. At such a young age, Riyan Parag is set to make history as the youngest captain to ever lead an IPL franchise.

Riyan will step into the captaincy role for the initial match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, followed by home games against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, on March 26, and the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, on March 30.

"Rajasthan Royals’ decision to hand Riyan the captaincy underscores the franchise’s confidence in his leadership, a skill he has demonstrated through his tenure as Assam’s domestic captain. Having been a crucial member of the Royals setup over the years, his understanding of the team’s dynamic makes him well-equipped to step into this role for the initial phase of the tournament" said RR in a press release.

Samson injured his finger during a T20I match against England and required surgery before the Champions Trophy. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have announced that Samson will return to action as a batter for the upcoming matches, though he is still awaiting approval from the BCCI.

Despite some impressive performances in recent seasons, the Rajasthan Royals have yet to win their second title. They first won the championship in 2008 under Shane Warne, and now the team is hoping to turn things around and finally end their title drought in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

RR squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theeks hana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma.

