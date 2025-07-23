Not Sachin Tendulkar, THIS forgotten hero has India's highest Test score at Old Trafford vs England

His monumental effort stands as a testament to his elegant batting and leadership, a performance that truly etched his name into the annals of Indian cricket history at Old Trafford.

While Sachin Tendulkar's genius, particularly his first Test century at Old Trafford, is frequently brought to mind when Indian cricketing legends and their exploits in England are discussed, a closer examination of the record books reveals an unexpected name as the player with the highest individual Test score for India at this legendary stadium. Surprisingly, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin holds this remarkable distinction. His exceptional innings of 179 against England in 1990 remains unmatched; it even overshadows the Little Master's impressive display in that game. Azharuddin's remarkable performance at Old Trafford solidified his legacy in Indian cricket history and serves as a testament to his adept batting and leadership.

Azharuddin's remarkable innings of 179 in 1990 showcased his exceptional skill and authority. Over the course of 243 balls, he elegantly hit 21 fours and one six, skillfully breaking down the English bowling lineup with his signature wristy flicks and elegant drives.

This knock wasn't just his highest score at Old Trafford; it was also, at the time, the highest Test score by an Indian captain on English soil. Remarkably, it remains the only instance of an Indian batsman scoring more than 150 runs in a Test match at this historic ground.

Sachin Tendulkar, another brilliant batsman from India, also made a lasting impression in that same Test match. Still in the early stages of his international career, Tendulkar put together a strong and memorable 119 not out. This specific innings is extremely significant because it was Sachin's first Test century, which marked the beginning of his illustrious career.

Additionally, it was the last time an Indian batter scored a century in a Test match in Manchester. In the rich history of Indian Test cricket overseas, Azharuddin's remarkable 179 from the same match is the real record-holder for the highest individual score by an Indian at Old Trafford, even if Sachin's century is oftenly highlighted.

