Not Sachin Tendulkar! Brett Lee names his pick for cricket’s greatest ever

Brett Lee has revealed his pick for cricket’s greatest-ever player, but the former Australia fast bowler did not choose Sachin Tendulkar. Lee’s surprising GOAT selection has sparked debate among cricket fans over who truly deserves the ultimate title.

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest batter to have ever played cricket, a sentiment shared by many. Even Brett Lee, the legendary Australian fast bowler, agrees with this assessment. However, when it comes to determining the greatest cricketer of all time (GOAT), Lee has a different perspective. He acknowledges Tendulkar's exceptional batting skills but believes that Jacques Kallis, the South African cricketing legend, deserves the title of ultimate GOAT in the sport. During his appearance on the Beer Biceps podcast, Lee praised Tendulkar, stating that no one has surpassed him as a batter. Yet, in terms of all-round abilities, Kallis stands out as the best in Lee's eyes.

"I've always maintained that Sachin Tendulkar is the finest batsman to have ever played the game. However, when it comes to the best cricketer, that title goes to Jacques Kallis. His statistics are unparalleled. If you examine his numbers, they speak for themselves. He's phenomenal," Lee remarked.

Although Lee and Kallis were competitors on the international stage, they briefly joined forces in the Indian Premier League. Kallis represented the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2014, while Lee played for the same franchise from 2011 to 2013.

During the podcast, Lee reminisced about Kallis's remarkable composure before batting, no matter the circumstances.

"As a teammate, witnessing his pre-game routine was fascinating; his heart rate was around 30 beats per minute before he went out to bat, he was so relaxed. He was incredibly calm," Lee shared.

"I observed his preparation closely; he would put on his batting gear in a specific order, starting with his left sock, while the other sock would rest in his mouth. He followed this same routine every single day," Lee recalled.

Kallis's all-round statistics are nothing short of extraordinary. He amassed 13,289 runs in Test cricket at an impressive average of 55.37, including 45 centuries, and took 292 wickets at an average of 32.65, along with 200 catches. In One Day Internationals, he scored 11,579 runs at an average of 44.36, with 17 centuries, and claimed 273 wickets at an average of 31.79.

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