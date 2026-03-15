Not Rohit Sharma! Virat Kohli picks THIS six-hitting legend as best T20 opener

Virat Kohli made a surprising pick while naming the best T20 opener, choosing Chris Gayle over Rohit Sharma. Kohli praised Gayle’s explosive batting and unmatched dominance in the format, highlighting the West Indies legend’s impact in T20 cricket across leagues and international matches.

Virat Kohli has expressed his preference for his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle over India's top batter Rohit Sharma as the best opener in the T20 format. Kohli, who has an impressive record as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL), participated in a game of This or That, where he had to choose between two options each time. When asked about the best opener in T20 cricket, he made his selections.

In a video shared by RCB on Sunday, Virat started by choosing Adam Gilchrist over Sunil Narine, and the next matchup was between Gilchrist and Travis Head, where Kohli opted for the latter, specifically in the context of T20 cricket.

As the game progressed to its conclusion, the former RCB captain faced a choice between Rohit and Gayle. After a moment of contemplation, Virat selected the Caribbean legend as the best T20 opener.

Best T20 opener according to Virat Kohli?



Watch This or That ft. Virat, on Emmvee presents RCB Shorts. #PlayBold #RCB pic.twitter.com/JlEGDcwcYm — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 15, 2026

Chris Gayle, the former West Indies opener, holds the record for the most runs in T20 cricket history, amassing 14,562 runs in 455 innings across all T20 formats. He is widely acknowledged as the top run-scorer in the history of the format. In the IPL, he has scored 4,965 runs in just 142 matches.

Additionally, Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in the tournament's history, remaining unbeaten at 175 while playing for RCB against Pune Warriors in 2013. In comparison, Rohit has accumulated 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings in T20I, along with 7,046 runs in 272 matches and 267 innings in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Virat is set to return to action for RCB as they kick off their campaign as defending champions against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2026 opener, scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

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