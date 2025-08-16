'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel

Pathan isn't the first well-known commentator to be left out after cricketers voiced their concerns. Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle have also found themselves on the sidelines in the past because of their comments during broadcasts.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 06:14 PM IST

Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has finally addressed the rumors regarding his departure from the IPL 2025 broadcast panel. In an interview with TheLallantop, Pathan suggested that his removal from the commentary team could be linked to his critiques of fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya, possibly during Pandya's inaugural season as captain of the Mumbai Indians.

Pathan emphasized that his commentary is based on professionalism rather than personal prejudice.

"If I am criticizing you in 7 out of 14 matches, I am still being quite lenient. That is our responsibility as broadcasters," Pathan stated when asked about the player who impacted his IPL departure.

For the former all-rounder, providing constructive analysis is fundamental to the role, and he dismissed any notion of personal animosity.

Pathan emphasized his history of backing players from Baroda, including Hardik himself. "There is no rivalry. All the Baroda players who have come after me, such as Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, or Hardik Pandya, none of them can claim that Irfan and Yusuf did not assist them," he remarked, highlighting the support he and his brother Yusuf have provided over the years. He noted that this assistance included help with securing sponsorships and advocating for the players.

The former fast-bowling all-rounder reminisced about a significant moment from over ten years ago when he tried to create opportunities for a young Hardik Pandya. In 2012, Pathan recommended the promising all-rounder to Sunrisers Hyderabad, only to watch the chance slip away.

“VVS Laxman admitted on Star Sports, that he was at fault for not listening to me, and not picking Hardik in 2012. If he had picked him then, Hardik would have played for Hyderabad,” Pathan revealed.

Pathan also recalled instances where he publicly defended Hardik. Notably, he pointed out his support for the all-rounder during the backlash from Mumbai Indians fans in 2024, following Rohit Sharma's removal from captaincy and the hostile treatment Pandya received. According to Pathan, his commentary is always focused on the game, not the individual.

“There is nothing wrong in criticising the player, if you play, you have to go through that. It happened with Sunil Gavaskar, the great Sachin Tendulkar… they never made anyone feel, they were bigger than the game. But I'm against the derogatory words used against Pandya,” Pathan clarified.

Also read| 'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan

Also read| 'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan
