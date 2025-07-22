Not Rohit Sharma or Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri names top 5 Indian cricketers of all time

In a recent podcast with former English cricketers, Ravi Shastri revealed his top 5 greatest Indian cricketers of all time but he missed out legendary names like Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed his top five greatest Indian cricketers of all time, but he missed out a few legendary names like Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma. However, he gave a special mention to speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently one of the important resources in Team India. In a recent podcast with Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook, Shastri was asked to name his 'top five Indian cricketers of all time'.

Top 5 Indian cricketers of all time, as per Ravi Shastri

Answering the question, Ravi Shastri said, ''Definitely (Sunil) Gavaskar, Kapil (Dev), Sachin (Tendulkar), and Virat (Kohli) definitely for being… I am looking at the most influential players of that era. Bishan (Singh Bedi) would have been there but MS (Dhoni) again. MS will come in, and then Bumrah is still here. Bumrah is young; Bumrah has still got cricket. I am saying the guys who have almost finished their cricket, so these will be the five. It will be Sunny, Kapil, Sachin, Dhoni, and Virat.''

Who, according to Ravi Shastri, is No. 1 among these?

When Cook asked ''Who's the No. 1?'', Shastri added, ''Gavaskar—I would say batting. Kapil, wow, a fabulous cricketer, and I would put the entire package no. 1 would be Tendulkar because of the expectations and because of longevity, for having played 24 years in the game. 24 years is a lot of time, and he has played… 100 hundreds. He played every pace attack of that decade. He started playing against Wasim (Akram), Waqar (Younis), and Imran (Khan). Then went on to the Aussies, then the English attack Broady (Stuart Broad) and (James) Anderson. South African attack (Jacques) Kallis, Shaun (Pollock). He is pure as technique-wise and following-wise.''

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri recently termed Washington Sundar as the 'genuine all-rounder for many, many years for India'. Sundar is currently a part of the Indian squad in the ongoing 5-match Test series in England.