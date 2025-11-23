Not Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill, THIS star player to lead Team India in ODI series against South Africa

After the 2-match Test series, Team India is set to lock horns with South Africa for a 3-match ODI series, starting November 30 in Ranchi.

Wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul is likely to lead Team India in the upcoming 3-match ODI series against South Africa, starting November 30. As per a report by news agency ANI, KL Rahul is expected to lead the team since Shubman Gill is unavailable due to a neck injury. Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test match against South Africa in Kolkata, following which he was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing further assessment in Mumbai.

Gill wasn't completely fit for the second match against the Proteas, which is why he was ruled out of the game, and Rishabh Pant was named the skipper of Team India for the Guwahati Test.

Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed his deputy in ODIs, is also currently out of action due to a rib injury, which he suffered during a match against Australia in Sydney. Not only this, Rohit Sharma, who has led the Men in Blue for dozens of ODI matches, is currently not the first choice of team selectors, which is why he is also not in contention.

After the conclusion of the Test series, Team India will lock horns with South Africa in a 3-match ODI series, starting November 30 in Ranchi. The next match will be played on December 3 in Raipur, followed by the 3rd ODI in Vizag on December 6. It is expected that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will make their comeback in home conditions after several months.

After the ODI series, India and South Africa will play 5-match T20I series, starting December 9.