Hardik Pandya announced in MI's pre-season press conference that Suryakumar Yadav will lead team in his absence.

Suryakumar Yadav, aka SKY, will lead Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23. This news was confirmed by MI’s regular captain, Hardik Pandya, who will miss the game due to a one-match suspension.

“Surya leads India as well. When I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format and an exciting one as well,” Hardik said in MI's pre-season press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Why Hardik Pandya is suspended?

Hardik Pandya will miss the opening game as he will be serving a one-match ban after the side recorded a slow over-rate in their IPL 2024 final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This was his third offence of the season.

Pandya said that the one-match suspension was unavoidable, citing that his team's slow over rate last season led to the penalty. He admitted to not being aware of the consequences at the time and accepted the rules, leaving it to the authorities to decide whether the penalty should carry over to the next season.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the BCCI has communicated the one-match ban on Pandya to the team owing to three slow over-rate violations by his team last season.

Suryakumar is the national T20 captain and recently led the side to a 4-1 triumph over England at home. However, his batting form wasn't particularly impressive and he managed just 38 runs in the five outings during the series.

MI had finished at the bottom of the heap, managing just four wins against 10 losses in 2024, which was Pandya's debut year as captain. He took over from Rohit Sharma, who led the side to five trophies but was struggling at that stage.

Meanwhile, Hardik will be available for Mumbai Indians' second match against Gujarat Titans on March 29.