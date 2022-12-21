IND vs BAN: THIS senior player to make his captaincy debut if KL Rahul misses 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

File Photo

India will play Bangladesh in the second and final Test match of the series in Dhaka from December 22 to 26 in an attempt to extend their unbeaten record in Test cricket against the host team. Bangladesh delayed India's victory in the first Test match, but they were no match for the brilliance of the KL Rahul-led team. India took a 188-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

India, who are already coping with a number of injury problems, added another burden the day before the game when KL Rahul was struck in the hand. Rahul might not play if he is not fit, however the team management is hoping he'll be available for the match.

KL Rahul got injured during batting practice in the nets before the game begins on Wednesday. He winced in pain as he dropped the bat and shook his hand furiously. He was quickly attended by the Indian medical team.

However, batting coach Vikram Rathour has confirmed that the injury is not significant and that he may start in the final Test Match against the hosts.

Talking to the press on the eve of the match, batting coach Vikram Rathour said," The injury doesn't look serious. He looks fine. Hopefully, he'll be fine. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he'll be okay."

If Rahul is ruled out, India will have a new opening pair as well as a new captain. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been called up to the Test team and might make his debut if Rahul misses out.

In terms of captaincy, Cheteshwar Pujara will become Team India's 37th captain. He was unexpectedly chosen as Rahul's deputy over Rishabh Pant, and he is now in line to make his captaincy debut. Pujara is the most experienced member of the current Test team, having played 97 Test matches.

Rishabh Pant, who has captained Team India in T20Is, will almost certainly support Pujara if he takes the helm. Rahul's availability will not be known until the morning of the match, according to an official statement.

