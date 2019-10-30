'Not really bothered if it happens or not': Gambhir says Delhi pollution is a far serious issue than IND-BAN T20I match

Former Team India cricketer and current BJP leader Gautam Gambhir expressed his thoughts on the current pollution situation of Delhi and on what kind of impact it may have on the India-Bangladesh T20I clash on November 3.

While speaking to ANI, Gambhir said that the local people of Delhi should now focus more on bettering the air quality rather than agonizing over hosting a cricket match.

"It is a far serious issue than having a game of cricket or any other sports matches happens in Delhi. For us I think people living in Delhi should be more concerned about the pollution levels rather than the cricket match that happens," Gambhir told reporters.

"Not only athletes it's also for the common man of Delhi as well. A match is a very small thing, I think we can say ok whether we want to shift the match or not," he added.

The newly re-named Arun Jaitley Stadium at the national capital has been under smog since October 27 and Gambhir feels that the younger and the older people living in the city are ones who are suffering from the after-effects of this pollution.

“I am not really bothered whether the match will happen or not. I hope it happens and it should happen, but again it's the thing which is throughout the year that Delhi people face. It is far more concerning then match," he added.

Gambhir also claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also should take environmental issues into consideration while scheduling matches as well.

He said: "Probably yes, probably you want to play in an environment which is suitable for everyone and players as well. If the pollution levels are really high then obviously you can think of having an alternate venue but for me, as I just maintained and what I have just said."

Gambhir also held the Delhi government accountable for the city's poor air conditions.

"Obviously the Delhi government is claiming that they have done a lot of work but ultimately its people of Delhi who had that awareness not to burn crackers but a lot of efforts have to be done rather than all this gimmick of advertisement and taking credit of what people of Delhi have done.”

"I think we should still try and create as much awareness as we can and get the pollution levels down because it's still in a very poor category so I feel a lot of efforts need to be made," Gambhir added.