India and England are set to begin the new WTC cycle with a five-Test series starting 20 June at Headingley, Leeds.

The India-England Test series will henceforth be known as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, a tribute to two of cricket's most illustrious figures: Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. This new designation was jointly announced on Thursday by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the trophy will be officially unveiled by Tendulkar and Anderson on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa, scheduled for June 11 at Lord’s.

As the cricketing world anticipates this momentous occasion, India and England are set to commence the new WTC cycle with a five-Test series beginning on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

James Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket history, retired in July 2024 after an illustrious career spanning over two decades. With 188 Test appearances and more than 700 wickets to his name, he became the first fast bowler to achieve this remarkable milestone. Renowned for his relentless accuracy, late swing, and adaptability to various conditions, Anderson has been a cornerstone of England’s bowling attack and remains one of the most respected figures in the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar, widely celebrated as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, retired in 2013 as the first—and so far only—player to participate in 200 Test matches. Over his 24-year international career, he amassed 15,921 runs, including 51 centuries, while shouldering the expectations of a cricket-obsessed nation. His impeccable technique, unwavering temperament, and extraordinary consistency have made him a global icon and a symbol of Indian cricket’s golden generation.

Historically, the India-England cricket series has been contested for various trophies, contingent upon the host nation. In England, the series was represented by the Pataudi Trophy, named in honor of the former Indian captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Conversely, in India, the series was played for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, which pays tribute to one of the pioneering figures in Indian cricket administration.

To create a cohesive identity for the series and to honor the legacies of two modern cricketing icons, the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy has been introduced. This new trophy not only replaces the previous awards but also celebrates the remarkable contributions of Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, who have both significantly shaped the game during their illustrious careers.

