'Not Pakistan but India is not a safe country for any tourist': Javed Miandad urges ICC to boycott country

The tension in India related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not hidden. From violent protest to internet shut down in various parts of the country, India has witnessed it all.

Now taking the reason for the protest related to CAA, former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has urged International Cricket Council (ICC) to stop teams from touring India.

Miandad asked ICC to suspend all ties with India and hand them similar punishment which was given to Pakistan.

“People should take note of what is going on in India. I urge the ICC to boycott them,” Miandad said in a video uploaded on PakPassion.com.

“Not Pakistan but India is not a safe country for any tourist or anybody (sic). As human beings, we sportspersons should also stand up and condemn them.

“The entire world is watching and talking about what is going on there. I am speaking on behalf of Pakistan that all sporting ties must be suspended with India. All countries should take action against them,” he further said.

WATCH:

Miandad isn’t the first to take aim at India. Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani too stated that at present “India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan”. This statement comes after Pakistan’s 263-run win against Sri Lanka in Karachi Test.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” Mani was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying a positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” Mani added.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took note of Mani’s statement and lashed out for his ‘inappropriate ’ comment.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: “For a person who stays mostly in London, it is inappropriate for him to comment anything on India’s security. He is not even eligible to comment on Pakistan’s security. He hardly stays there.” he told Hindustan Times.

“If he gets to spend more time in Pakistan, he would get to understand the real situation there,” Dhumal added.