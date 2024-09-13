Twitter
Meet Indian woman, whose father-in-law has Rs 125932 crore net worth, left job at Goldman Sachs, now works...

DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

Top 10 places to visit before monsoon ends

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Cricket

'Not our fault, people need content': Greater Noida stadium manager on AFG vs NZ Test venue fiasco

Despite the anticipation for an exciting match, not a single ball was bowled over the course of four days.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 05:59 AM IST

The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Noida has faced significant criticism due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand. Despite the anticipation for an exciting match, not a single ball was bowled over the course of four days. Inclement weather played a role, but the condition of the ground itself was also a major factor in the match's cancellation.

Reports indicate that the stadium's ground was plagued by wet patches and the groundstaff struggled to prepare the surface adequately. Insufficient covers left portions of the field vulnerable to the elements, prompting frustration from both spectators and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). However, during an interview with radio channel 93.5 Red FM, an unnamed stadium manager refuted claims of mismanagement.

The stadium manager defended the facility, suggesting that critics may not fully grasp the challenges faced in preparing the ground for play. Despite the backlash, the manager emphasized the importance of understanding the context before passing judgment.

“The Afghanistan team had arrived on 30 August and they played a 3-day (intra-squad) match from 1-2 September where they scored more than 300 runs. We delivered the pitch as per coach Jonathan Trott's demand,” the concerned person told the radio channel.

“The rain is causing the major trouble which isn't in our hands. The closest stadium to this one is Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium) where the downpour has resulted in the cancellation of (DPL 2024) matches. The showers are so heavy that the water penetrates the covers despite enveloping the entire ground.

“And it's not that Afghanistan are not aware of this ground. It has been their home venue for three years and they surely have trained in rainy conditions. Had their board been unaware, they wouldn't have approved this venue to host the game,” he said.

After this answer, the RJ (Radio Jockey) commented - “Jitna to humari team nahi kheli, itna to inhone khela hai (the Indian cricket team has never played but the Afghans did).”

The venue manager replied - “Kuch logon ko content chahiye hotein hain, unko reality nahi jaan na (People need content and don't want to know the reality).”

Also read| IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement