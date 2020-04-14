'Not only this IPL, he will probably play many more': VVS Laxman says MS Dhoni is 'supremely fit'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday an extension of the nation-wide lockdown till May 3 and with this decision, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has now been deferred further.

While fans were awaiting the return of MS Dhoni, the coronavirus pandemic has put all hopes and excitement to a halt.

While former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra, and Kris Srikkanth have stated that seeing MS Dhoni back to the Indian side is very difficult if IPL does not take place this year, VVS Laxman believes it all depends on the conversation between Dhoni and the selectors.

Laxman said that Dhoni has a couple of IPLs left in him. “Not only this IPL, but he (Dhoni) will also probably play in the next couple of IPLs, and then we will take a call about his future as a cricketer,” Laxman said Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Laxman also said, “I think, playing for CSK will keep him going because he’s supremely fit and age is just a number, and especially when someone like MS Dhoni is not only physically fit, but mentally very astute as a captain as a leader he enjoys leading the CSK franchise".

However, Laxman said, when it came to India selection, the new selection committee, chaired by former spinner Sunil Joshi, will have to discuss Dhoni’s future.

“Dhoni will be very clear, as far as his plans are concerned, I’m sure he must have communicated that with (captain) Virat Kohli, (coach) Ravi Shastri immediately after the 2019 World Cup in England,” said Laxman.

“The new selection committee will have to sit down with MS Dhoni and understand his future, as far as Indian cricket is concerned. But MS Dhoni will continue to play for CSK and do well for CSK,” said Laxman.

As for Dhoni, he was last seen playing international cricket for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July last year.

Sine then Dhoni has not been a part of any professional cricket match and he was set to return captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of IPL.