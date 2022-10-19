Not Only Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, these games between India-Pakistan might well get impacted after PCB-BCCI tussle

India vs Pakistan

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah’s recent comment that the Asia Cup 2023 to be hosted by Pakistan would be played at a neutral venue has not gone down well with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB wrote to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Wednesday, asking it to convene an emergency meeting as soon as possible in this “important and sensitive manner”. Incidentally, Jay Shah is the president of the ACC.

The neighboring board has said that Shah’s comments were made “without any discussion or consultation” with the ACC and the PCB, which is the 2023 event’s host. It said the comments were made without “any thoughts towards long-term consequences and implications”.

The PCB said such a unilateral decision could impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC one-day international World Cup in 2023 and for all ICC events held in India between 2024 and 2031.

For the unversed, there are several ICC events that will be hosted in the subcontinent during the period of 2023-2031. Here's a look at them.

2023 - Asia Cup - Pakistan

2023 - ODI World Cup - India

2025 - Champions Trophy - Pakistan

2026 - T20 World Cup - India & Sri Lanka

2029 - Champions Trophy - India

2031 - ODI World Cup - India & Bangladesh

India had last toured Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2005-06 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Since then, both have just met at world events or Asia Cup.