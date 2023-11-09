Not New Zealand! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants this team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-final

According to the ICC playing conditions, the team ranked first in the points table will face the fourth-ranked team in the semi-finals.

India became the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup after a resounding victory over Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Their dominance continued as they crushed second-placed South Africa, solidifying their position at the top of the points table. India's performance has been nothing short of exceptional, with an impressive winning streak of eight matches. However, the question remains: who will they face in the semi-finals? The answer is yet to be determined.

According to the ICC playing conditions, the team ranked first in the points table will face the fourth-ranked team in the semi-finals. While Australia and South Africa have already secured their spot in the semi-finals, India's potential opponents could be Pakistan, New Zealand, or Afghanistan. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, and Netherlands have slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The date and venue of India's semi-final match may vary depending on the opponents. If India faces New Zealand or Afghanistan, the semi-final will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15. However, if Pakistan qualifies, the semi-final will be held at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on November 16. It is worth noting that the venue for Pakistan's semi-final in Kolkata was predetermined before the tournament commenced, regardless of their standings or opponent.

This is one of the primary reasons why former India captain Sourav Ganguly desires an exhilarating India vs Pakistan semi-final is the opportunity to witness the match taking place at his home turf, Eden Gardens. This iconic venue previously hosted an intense IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match in 2016. However, for Ganguly's wish to come true, Pakistan must first qualify for the knockout stage of this World Cup.

"I want Pakistan to reach the semi-finals and play India. It can't be a bigger semi-final than that," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

The former president of BCCI is well aware of the immense demand for tickets that an India vs Pakistan semi-final would generate. During the group match against South Africa, there were numerous FIRs, arrests, and multiple complaints, all accompanied by an unprecedented frenzy for tickets. However, the anticipation and excitement surrounding an India vs Pakistan semi-final would undoubtedly surpass even that level of craze.

Currently, New Zealand seems to have a slight advantage over Afghanistan and Pakistan due to their higher net run rate (+0.398). If they manage to secure a victory against Sri Lanka in their final group-stage match in Bengaluru, it would almost guarantee their spot in the semifinals. However, if they lose or if the match gets rained out (which is highly likely given the forecast for heavy rain in Bengaluru on Thursday), it would create an opportunity for both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In the event that New Zealand falters or the match is washed out, Pakistan would see this as a favorable situation. All they would need to do is defeat England on Sunday to secure their place in the semifinals. Although Pakistan's net run rate (0.036) is lower than New Zealand's, it is significantly higher than Afghanistan's (-0.338). For Afghanistan to surpass Pakistan's net run rate (assuming New Zealand does not win their last match), they would require a substantial victory over South Africa. If Pakistan manages to defeat England by a single run, then Afghanistan would need to beat South Africa by 140 runs to surpass Pakistan's net run rate.