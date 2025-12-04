Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Adar Poonawalla: THIS Indian-American billionaire emerges as front-runner to acquire Virat Kohli’s RCB

An Indian-American billionaire has surprisingly emerged as the front-runner to buy Virat Kohli’s RCB, overtaking high-profile Indian business figures like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla. The unexpected development has intensified speculation around a major IPL franchise takeover.

Sanjay Govil, an Indian-American billionaire, has suddenly jumped to the front of the line to buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This caught just about everyone off guard. Most people figured big names like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, or Adar Poonawalla would go after Virat Kohli’s team. Instead, Govil’s the one making headlines, and it’s got cricket fans and insiders talking.

Who is Sanjay Govil?

He’s already a major player in business and cricket. He owns the Washington Freedom team in Major League Cricket in the US and has helped put cricket on the map in North America. He knows how to grow the game beyond its usual borders, and that gives his bid for RCB some real weight. RCB’s fan base is huge and spread all over the world, so his global experience really matters here.

Right now, Diageo owns RCB, but they’ve started a review to figure out if they should sell the team before the 2026 IPL season. They plan to have a decision by March 2026, which lines up with the IPL calendar. Govil’s bid isn’t just about money—he’s teamed up with Glamorgan Cricket Club in Wales. Clearly, he’s thinking way beyond just India; he wants to build something global.

This whole story shows just how big and international the IPL has become. Indian billionaires usually run things, but now with Govil in the mix, it’s a new chapter for cricket’s reach and business side.

For RCB, a new owner could mean a fresh injection of cash, smarter marketing, and maybe even a new approach to building a winning team. Fans know RCB has had its struggles, even with stars like Virat Kohli. Maybe this is the change they need.

What does this mean for the fans?

Expect things to look different, both on the field and off. With Govil’s global perspective, RCB might attract new sponsors and find creative ways to connect with fans around the world. People are watching closely to see how this all plays out—especially when it comes to team chemistry and what it means for Kohli himself. This is one of those moments where anything feels possible.

