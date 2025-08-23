Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain that he played under

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
While acknowledging the significant contributions of other leaders like Ganguly, who brought a clear winning mentality to the team, and Dhoni, who managed a complex transition period with great skill, Dravid singled him out as the one who influenced him the most in his early career.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 08:05 PM IST

File Photo
The name Rahul Dravid is well-known and requires no introduction. He is a true legend in both Indian and global cricket history. For 16 years, he represented the country at the highest level and even took on the role of captain for a few years. But who does he consider the best captain he has played under? The answer is surprising, and it comes directly from ‘The Wall’ himself.

In a conversation on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube Channel during the Kutti Stories with Ash show, Dravid shared this unexpected revelation. The individual he mentioned never captained India and only played seven international matches, all in ODIs, for the nation. Given that Dravid played under renowned captains like MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, and Anil Kumble, it’s astonishing that this name emerged.

The person Dravid referred to was VB Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar was Dravid’s captain during his early days in league cricket. For Dravid, it was Chandrasekhar who truly stood out, and he acknowledges having learned a great deal from him. Although he recognized the significant influence Dhoni and Ganguly had on Indian cricket, it was Chandrasekhar who left the most lasting impact on him.

"I really enjoyed playing cricket under VB Chandrasekhar. I was at an impressionable age in my career. I learnt a lot playing league cricket under him in Tamil Nadu. I learned a lot of things, his competitiveness and desire to win. VB was really one of the early captains I enjoyed playing under. I thought MS (Dhoni) was really good. At the backend, the way he managed. Not an easy transition for him from being a young man to captain the kind of guy that they were. Sourav (Ganguly) brought a lot to Indian cricket by being clear on wanting to win. Anil (Kumble) was clear with his communication," he said.

Although Chandrasekhar's international career was not particularly remarkable, he excelled in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu. He participated in first-class matches, accumulating 4999 runs with an average of 43.09, including 10 centuries.

Chandrasekhar's life concluded in a tragic manner when he took his own life in 2019 at the age of 57. Reports indicated that mounting debts led him to make such a drastic choice. It is a sorrowful conclusion to a life that contributed significantly to Indian cricket at both the grassroots and domestic levels.

Also read| 'Woh game ko...': RJ Mahvash names Yuzvendra Chahal as dream pick for her CLT10 squad - Watch

