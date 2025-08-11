Not MS Dhoni, former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin names THIS player as 'No 1 wicketkeeper in the world', his name is...

At a recent book launch event, former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin hailed a former player and even termed him as the 'No. 1 wicketkeeper in the world'. Check out his name below.

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, who was present at a book launch of the former Indian player, named his 'No. 1 wicketkeeper in the world'. No, he didn't name Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Rishabh Pant; he hailed the World Cup-winning wicketkeeper batter Syed Kirmani, pointing out his vital contributions in the 1983 World Cup win. Azharuddin was present at the launch of Kirmani's autobiography titled 'Stumped' in Telangana.

Azharuddin feels Kirmani is the ' No 1 wicketkeeper in the world'

While speaking to news agency ANI, Azharuddin said, ''He is the number one wicketkeeper in the world. Such a wicketkeeper was never born. It was not easy for him to do wicketkeeping with four spinners. He took many good catches in the World Cup in 1983. Even in the match when Kpil scored 175 runs, he scored a crucial 24 runs.''

''I am very happy to attend this event today. May god give him a long life. People should also read this book and enjoy, and I hope it is successful,'' Azharuddin added, praising Kirmani. He also said that new players, who want to take up wicketkeeping and are playing for India, can learn a lot from Kirmani.

Azharuddin also shared a special post on his Instagram handle and wrote, ''An unforgettable evening at the book launch of the legendary @syedkirmaniofficial – one of India’s finest wicketkeepers & a proud 1983 World Cup champion. Amongst fellow cricketers & friends, in the gracious company of Hon’ble Minister @vivekvenkatswamy.official , the ever-inspiring Mohinder Amarnath sir, and @mohammedsirajofficial – fresh from his match-winning heroics in the recent England Test Series. Wishing Kiri bhai great success with his book – a story the cricketing world will cherish.''

Syed Kirmani's career at a glance

The legendary player played from 1976 to 1986 for India, during which he has a part of 88 Tests and 49 ODIs. In Tests, he scored 2,759 runs in 124 innings, including two centuries and 12 fifties. He also has 160 catches and 38 stumpings to his name. In ODIs, he scored 373 runs at an average of 20.72. In the limited-overs format, he took 27 catches and did 9 brilliant stumpings.